Former Sweden striker Marcus Berg ends career

Former Sweden international Marcus Berg has ended his career at age 37 owing to nagging back problems, his club IFK Gothenburg said on Monday.



A club statement said that the striker Berg requires surgery and that continuing his career afterwards could not be justified from a medical point of view.



"It is very emotional for me," Berg said. "I would have liked to finish with the blue and whites more on my terms, rather than the body stopping."



Berg won 90 Sweden caps between 2008 and 2021, scoring 24 goals and playing at the 2018 World Cup.



He started his professional career at IFK out of their academy in 2005, and returned in 2021 after spells in the Netherlands at Groningen, Bundesliga club SV Hamburg, Panathinaikos of Greece, United Arab Emirateas side Al Ain and Russia's Krasnodar.



