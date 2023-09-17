News Sports Stefan Kuntz sacked as coach of Turkish national football team - report

Stefan Kuntz sacked as coach of Turkish national football team - report

Stefan Kuntz has been dismissed from his position as the coach of the Turkish national football team, as reported by the Turkish news agency DHA on Sunday. Despite Türkiye being in the second position in their Euro qualifying group, with the same points as leaders Croatia, Kuntz was informed of his departure over the phone by the federation.

DPA SPORTS Published September 17,2023 Subscribe

Stefan Kuntz has been sacked as Türkiye coach, Turkish news agency DHA reported on Sunday.



The report said Kuntz was told by phone that the federation was parting ways with the former Germany striker despite Türkiye sitting second in their Euro qualifying group, on the same points as leaders Croatia.



His contract, which runs until after Euro 2024, would be terminated, the report said, adding that his successor will be announced next week.



Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning coach Joachim Löw is a candidate, according to DHA. There has been no official confirmation of the report so far.The 60-year-old Kuntz has featured in media reports speculating on who might replace sacked Germany coach Hansi Flick. Kuntz won two European championships while in charge of Germany's under-21s.



Flick had to go eight days ago after a 4-1 defeat against Japan, and Japan then beat Türkiye 4-2 on Tuesday in Kuntz' last game.









