Borussia Dortmund win 4-2 at Freiburg in crazy game

Mats Hummels played a pivotal role in Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga match against Freiburg on Saturday, scoring twice, including the crucial go-ahead goal in the 88th minute. Dortmund secured a thrilling 4-2 victory in a match that featured numerous twists and turns.

Published September 16,2023

Mats Hummels scored twice, including the crucial 88th-minute go-ahead goal, to hand Borussia Dortmund a roller-coaster 4-2 Bundesliga win at Freiburg on Saturday.



Last season's runners-up fought from 2-1 down at half-time to remain unbeaten as they ended a run of two straight draws in dramatic fashion to move seventh after four league games.



Ten-man Freiburg - fifth last term - are ninth after also losing 5-0 at VfB Stuttgart before the international break.



"It was workman-like win. It was a top start with the lead but then we didn't dominate," Hummels told Sky TV. "But ultimately we were ready for a match in Freiburg."



RB Leipzig went third, a point off the top, after 3-0 home win over Augsburg thanks to a diving header from Xavi Simons, Loïs Openda's cool finish and a David Raum strike all in the first half.



Fourth-placed Stuttgart's strong start continued with a 3-1 success at Mainz thanks to league top scorer Serhou Guirassy's hat-trick. They are also on nine points with Leipzig.



Second-bottom Cologne were beaten 3-1 at home by Hoffenheim, for whom Florian Grillitsch scored from just inside his own half to help the visitors amass nine points in fifth.



Wolfsburg are one place back on goal difference after overcoming Union Berlin 2-1, as the capital side lost a second successive game ahead of Wednesday's Champions League debut at Real Madrid.



Bochum welcome Eintracht Frankfurt in the late game.



On Friday, champions Bayern Munich were pegged back to 2-2 by leaders Bayer Leverkusen in stoppage time as both sides saw their 100% starts to the league season end.



On Sunday, promoted duo Heidenheim and Darmstadt host Werder Bremen and Borussia Mönchengladbach respectively.



Dortmund striker Niclas Füllkrug was only fit enough for the bench in Freiburg having missed the two Germany friendlies in the break.



Sebastien Haller led the line for the visitors but it was veteran centre back Hummels who was able to rise under no pressure and power in a header from a corner on 11 minutes.



Dortmund, bereft after missing out on last season's title to Bayern in the dying minutes, drew their previous two games against Heidenheim and Bochum having luckily won their opener against Cologne, but initially looked more settled here.



Old demons returned though when Lucas Höler struck in first-half stoppage time and there was still time for Nicolas Höfler - later sent off for a studs-up challenge - to head in a free-kick just before the break.



Dutch winger Donyell Malen levelled for Dortmund on the hour before Hummels bundled in his second and substitute Marco Reus made the game safe in injury time. They now go to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday in a more confident mood.



Freiburg had wowed the Bundesliga for a second straight season last term but have been a mixed bag this term, with the loss of keeper Mark Flekken to England's Brentford looking especially costly.









