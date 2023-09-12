Fenerbahce Beko part ways with Nemanja Bjelica after 1 season

Fenerbahce Beko on Tuesday officially parted ways with Nemanja Bjelica after a season.

The Serbian star only made seven EuroLeague appearances due to a calf injury last season.

In a statement, the Turkish club wished success to the 35-year-old forward in his future career.

Bjelica was a Fenerbahce player in 2013-2015, then played for NBA teams such as the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings, Miami Heat, and Golden State Warriors.

He helped the Warriors win the 2022 NBA title.

Bjelica was named the 2014-15 EuroLeague season's Most Valuable Player, and over the course of his career played 449 NBA games.

With the Serbian national team, he won silver medals at EuroBasket 2009 and the FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2014.