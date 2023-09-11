TRABZONSPOR FANS MAKE HISTORY BY CHOOSING NICOLAS PEPES JERSEY NUMBER

According to the statement made by the maroon and navy club, the club, in collaboration with its official fan token partner Socios.com, made history by allowing fans to choose the jersey number for their new signing Nicolas Pepe.

Trabzonspor fan token holders from various countries around the world, who used the Socios.com application to participate in some of the club's decisions, have selected the number 29 for Pepe's jersey.

Meanwhile, Trabzonspor introduced Pepe's transfer with a video.

The maroon and navy footballer's unveiling video, which also features footage of the head coach Nenad Bjelica, was broadcast in English.

"We are dreaming of a future, and our dream is terrifying us. Until they understand it, they won't be afraid of it, and until they use it, they won't understand it. Theory can only take us so far. I don't know how safe it is to have such a weapon. But we have no other option."