TRABZONSPOR FANS MAKE HISTORY BY CHOOSING NICOLAS PEPES JERSEY NUMBER

Trabzonspor, in collaboration with official fan token partner Socios.com, has made history by allowing fans to select the jersey number for new signing Nicolas Pepe. Fan token holders from around the world used the Socios.com app to participate in this decision, choosing the number 29 for Pepe's jersey.

Published September 11,2023
According to the statement made by the maroon and navy club, the club, in collaboration with its official fan token partner Socios.com, made history by allowing fans to choose the jersey number for their new signing Nicolas Pepe.

Trabzonspor fan token holders from various countries around the world, who used the Socios.com application to participate in some of the club's decisions, have selected the number 29 for Pepe's jersey.

Meanwhile, Trabzonspor introduced Pepe's transfer with a video.

The maroon and navy footballer's unveiling video, which also features footage of the head coach Nenad Bjelica, was broadcast in English.

