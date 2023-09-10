GERMANY WIN FIRST MENS BASKETBALL WORLD CUP BY BEATING SERBIA

News Sports Germany win first men's basketball World Cup by beating Serbia

Germany beat Serbia 83-77 on Sunday to win the Basketball World Cup for the first time. The Germans, who went unbeaten through the tournament and were appearing in their first final, broke clear of Serbia in the third quarter in Manila.

Germany showed nerves of steel to win the men's basketball World Cup for the first time on Sunday after beating twice champions Serbia 83-77 in the final in Manila.



The Germans had reached their first ever final after shocking the United States on Friday in the Philippines but the talented Serbian team - even without NBA superstar Nikola Jokic - were tough opponents in an initially neck-and-neck contest.



Serbia led 26-23 following the first quarter but it was 47-47 at half-time after Germany star Dennis Schröder missed a simple basket to go in ahead.



Toronto Raptors point guard Schröder though ended up Germany's best scorer, making up for subdued showings in the quarter and semi-finals.



It continued to be close but Germany pulled away in the third quarter before a tight final period.









