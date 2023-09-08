Dodgers head to Washington, hoping to build on big win

 Contact Us
Published September 08,2023
The Los Angeles Dodgers could breathe a sigh of relief while traveling to Washington to begin a three-game series against the Nationals on Friday.

The Dodgers (85-54) had lost five of their past six games until they avoided being swept in three games at Miami by defeating the Marlins 10-0 on Thursday night.

Los Angeles' pitching staff should shape up well for the weekend series after rookie Ryan Pepiot took a perfect game two outs into the seventh inning on Thursday.

"I was going to give him every opportunity to finish that game if it was a no-hitter, let alone a perfect game," manager Dave Roberts said.

Of concern for the Dodgers could be the status of right fielder Mookie Betts, who fouled a ball off his foot in his last at-bat and didn't finish the game. Betts reportedly was on crutches postgame.