Galatasaray sign Tottenham Hotspur pair Ndombele, Sanchez

Galatasaray on Monday signed Tottenham Hotspur duo Tanguy Ndombele and Davinson Sanchez to strengthen their squad.

The Turkish side confirmed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Spurs' French central midfielder Ndombele joined Galatasaray on loan for the remainder of the 2023-24 season, but the Istanbul club has a buying option, while his teammate from Spurs, Sanchez, moved to Galatasaray on a permanent deal.

Galatasaray said it can make the Ndombele deal permanent for a fee of €15 million ($16.1 million) and the French player will get a €3.136 million net salary for this season.

For Sanchez, Galatasaray will pay a €9.5 million transfer fee as he agreed to a four-year deal with the Lions. His contract with Galatasaray can be extended for a further season.

Sanchez was said to earn €3.2 million per season from the Istanbul club.

Ndombele, 26, scored 10 goals in 91 matches for Tottenham. During his career, he also played for France's Olympique Lyon and Italy's Napoli, where he won the Italian Serie A title last season.

Sanchez, 27, played for Dutch powerhouse Ajax before his move to Tottenham in 2017. The Colombian international scored five goals in 207 matches for the London club.

He helped Colombia's Atletico Nacional win the 2016 Copa Libertadores, South America's top-tier club football tournament.

This summer, Galatasaray, the defending Turkish champions, signed Argentine forward Mauro Icardi, Spanish left-back Angelino, Brazilian winger Tete, Ivorian winger Wilfried Zaha and Moroccan attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech to build a powerful squad for the UEFA Champions League group stage, where they will face Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Copenhagen this autumn.









