Bogdan Bogdanovic on Tuesday rallied Serbia to the semifinals of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Bogdanovic dropped 21 points as Serbia beat Lithuania 87-68 in the quarterfinal round at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The 31-year-old marked his ninth game with 20+ points since the start of the last World Cup in 2019.

Lithuania's Tadas Sedekerskis produced 14 points and nine rebounds.

Serbia will face the winner of the Canada-Slovenia quarterfinal showdown.