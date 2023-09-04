Turkish clubs in UEFA competitions:Set for group stage battles

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, and Beşiktaş, having successfully advanced to the group stages of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers without any losses, are now facing an intense fixture schedule.

In the UEFA Champions League Group A, Galatasaray will compete to advance to the next stage against German side Bayern Munich, English representative Manchester United, and Danish team Copenhagen.

Fenerbahçe, in the UEFA Europa Conference League Group H, has been drawn with Nordsjaelland from Denmark, Spartak Trnava from Slovakia, and Ludogorets from Bulgaria. Similarly, Beşiktaş, competing in the same tournament, will face Belgium's Club Brugge, Norway's Bodo/Glimt, and Switzerland's Lugano in Group D.

Galatasaray will play its first UEFA Champions League match at home against Copenhagen on September 20.

Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş will kick off their UEFA Europa Conference League campaigns on September 21. Fenerbahçe will host Nordsjaelland from Denmark, while Beşiktaş will visit Club Brugge in Belgium.