Serbian basketball player loses kidney after taking elbow at FIBA World Cup

Serbian basketball player Borisa Simanic had surgery to have his kidney removed after taking an elbow in a 2023 FIBA World Cup game against South Sudan.

In a statement on Monday, Dr. Dragan Radovanovic, the Serbian basketball team physician, said that Simanic, 25, had further surgery on Sunday in Manila to take out the power forward's kidney.

This year's basketball World Cup is being co-hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia with the final set for Sunday.

Last Wednesday, Simanic received a blow to his midsection in Serbia's win over South Sudan, crumpling in pain after getting elbowed by Nuni Omot. Then Simanic, who plays for Spanish club Casademont Zaragoza, was taken to hospital to undergo his first surgery.

After the game, Omot apologized for the incident.

On Tuesday, Serbia will face Lithuania in Manila in a quarterfinal match.