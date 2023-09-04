Carlos Alcaraz beats Matteo Arnaldi to reach US Open quarter-finals

Carlos Alcaraz wasted little time in seeing off Matteo Arnaldi to march into the quarter-finals at the US Open.



The defending champion and world number one was a comprehensive 6-3 6-3 6-4 winner inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.



British number one Cameron Norrie could be forgiven for thinking he had dodged a bullet after losing to Arnaldi in the previous round.



The Italian did manage a break at the start of the third but it was quickly snuffed out as Alcaraz raced to victory in under two hours.



"I think the intensity from the beginning until the last ball pleased me," said the 20-year-old Wimbledon champion.



"I played a really solid match, less mistakes, I played my game. I'm really happy with the performance."



