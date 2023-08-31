Mercedes extends contracts for Formula 1 drivers Hamilton, Russell

The Mercedes AMG GP team announced Thursday they extended the contracts for British Formula One World Championship drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

"We dream everyday of being the best and we have dedicated the past decade together to achieving that goal," said Hamilton, a seven-time Formula 1 winner. "Being at the top does not happen overnight or over a short period of time, it takes commitment, hard work and dedication and it's been an honor to earn our way into the history books with this incredible team."

Russell commented: "I have grown up with this team ever since joining as part of the Junior programme back in 2017. It's my home and it feels fantastic to extend our special relationship through 2025."

The drivers will continue to race for Mercedes for the next two seasons.

Hamilton, 38, has secured six World Drivers' Championships and eight World Constructors' Championships with Mercedes.

Russell clinched his first Grand Prix victory in last year's Sao Paulo Grand Prix.





