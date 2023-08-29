TÜRKIYES VOLLEYBALL TEAM ADVANCES TO QUARTER-FINALS, SET TO FACE POLAND

The match will be played at Paleis 12 Hall in the capital city of Belgium, Brussels, and will start at 18:00 local time. The match will be broadcast live on TRT Spor.

Having won all 5 of their matches in Group C in Germany, the Volleyball Team of the Sultans advanced to the Round of 16. They also defeated Belgium 3-1, making it 6 out of 6 wins in the championship and securing a spot in the quarter-finals.

On the other hand, Poland won 4 matches in Group A but suffered a defeat against Serbia. Finishing second in their group after Serbia, Poland also defeated Germany 3-0 in the Round of 16. They are now set to face Turkey in the quarter-finals.

The quarter-final matches of the tournament will take place in Brussels and the city of Florence in Italy.

Brussels will also be the host for the semi-finals on September 1st and the finals on September 3rd.