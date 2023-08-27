Darwin Nunez saves 10-men Liverpool from Premier League defeat

Darwin Nunez saved Liverpool from defeat on Sunday in their third-week match against Newcastle United in the English Premier League.

Newcastle took the lead with Anthony Gordon in the 25th minute, while Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk's red card in minute 28 did not help matters.

The host team kept their lead until the 81st minute at St. James' Park, Newcastle.

In minute 77, Liverpool's Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez came off the bench and netted twice in 12 minutes, in the 81st and 93rd, to complete Liverpool's comeback.

The Reds placed fourth with seven points after the win, while Newcastle United hold the 13rd spot with three points.

Reigning champions Manchester City, which beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Sunday, tops the league table with nine points, while West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur follow with seven points each.















