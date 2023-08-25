SPAINS HIGHER COUNCIL OF SPORTS WANTS RUBIALES SUSPENSION

News Sports Spain's higher council of sports wants Rubiales suspension

President of Spanish High Sports Council (CSD) Victor Francos delivers a press conference in Tarragona, Spain, 25 August 2023. (EPA Photo)

Spain's governing body of sports CSD has said it will request the suspension of the nation's football federation president, Luis Rubiales, after he refused to resign in the wake of a kissing affair at the women's World Cup final last weekend.



CSD head Victor Francos told reporters they would launch a complaint at the nation's administrative sports court TAD to look into whether Rubials was guilty of "grave misconduct."



He asked the TAD to convene as early as Monday, and according to the Marca paper Rubiales could be suspended as soon as the TAD accepts the complaint and starts its probe.



Rubiales had kissed Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after the team beat England 1-0 in the World Cup final in Sydney on Sunday.



Rubiales insisted earlier Friday at an extraordinary assembly of the federation RFEF he would not resign and named himself the victim of a witch hunt. The statements further added to the outrage over his behaviour.



World governing body FIFA has started an ethics probe into the incident and Europe's UEFA, where Rubiales is a vice president, has also been urged to investigate.





























