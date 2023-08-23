UEFA sanctions Fenerbahçe for Fan Misconduct: Prohibited from selling tickets and fined

According to a statement from UEFA, Fenerbahçe has been sanctioned for "throwing objects, setting off fireworks, causing damage, and disturbing the crowd" during a recent match.

The statement indicated that Fenerbahçe has been prohibited from selling tickets to their fans for their next away match in the UEFA Europa Conference League and has been fined 30,000 euros.

UEFA also imposed a 40,000-euro fine on the home team, Maribor.

The yellow and navy team will be visiting the Dutch representative Twente on August 31st for the second leg of the Europa Conference League play-off round.