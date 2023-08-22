BLACK-AND-WHITE TEAMS TRANSFER TALKS WITH TALISCA AND RAMOS

The Black-and-white team's transfer talks with Talisca and Ramosteam released a written statement regarding the matter.

In the statement made by the club, the following was noted:

"Successful football players Anderson Talisca and Sergio Ramos, who possess qualities that every club, president, and coach would want to have in their squads and who hold significant positions in the global football market, have been on our club's transfer agenda. In this regard, contacts have been established with both Anderson Talisca and his club, as well as Sergio Ramos, whose contract is expiring. Negotiations were carried out with the best interests of our club in mind; however, due to disagreements in financial matters, the talks have come to an end. We present this information to the public and our fans with respect."