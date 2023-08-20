Lionel Messi kicks Inter-Miami to first title

Lionel Messi has won his first title with his new club Inter Miami.



After a 1-1 draw in regulation time, the final of the Leagues Cup against Nashville SC with Hany Mukhtar from Berlin, was decided in a penalty shoot-out on Saturday evening - which Miami won 10-9.



All 22 players had to take part, but Nashville goalkeeper Elliot Panicco missed the decisive shot.



Messi scored the first penalty kick. He had earlier scored his tenth goal in the seventh game for Miami with the 1-0 after 23 minutes. For that, he was honoured after the match as top scorer and best player in the inaugural tournament.



His teammates threw the 36-year-old world champion from Argentina into the air in jubilation even before the trophy was handed over.



Fafa Picault equalized for Nashville in the 57th minute. The hosts also had a goal against the post, like Miami through a shot by Messi. Mukhtar also failed to score several times from a good position.



However, Inter striker Leonardo Campana missed the best opportunity to win the game when he failed to put the ball into the empty net in stoppage time, striking the far post.



Both teams are playing their third Major League Soccer season. Miami are bottom of the league but have won all seven games since Messi's debut.



Nashville, now one of the strongest teams in Major League Soccer with Mukhtar as last season's top scorer and most valuable player, is still waiting for its first title.



On Saturday, Messi and Inter co-owner David Beckham celebrated.











