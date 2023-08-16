Five more medals from Turkish national taekwondo players

During the European Paralympic Championships held in the Netherlands, national taekwondo athletes Gamze Gürdal and Mahmut Bozteke won gold, Fatih Çelik and Lütfiye Özdağ won silver, and Seçil Er won bronze medals.

According to the statement from the Turkish Taekwondo Federation, para taekwondo competitions took place in Rotterdam city. In the competition, Gamze Gürdal in the women's 57 kg category and Mahmut Bozteke in the men's 63 kg category won gold medals by defeating their opponents.

In the men's 70 kg category, Fatih Çelik and in the women's 65 kg category, Lütfiye Özdağ won silver medals, while Seçil Er secured the bronze medal in the women's 65 kg category.

The total medal count for the national athletes in the competition reached 21, including 6 gold, 9 silver, and 6 bronze medals.

Minister of Youth and Sports, Osman Aşkın Bak, congratulated Gamze Gürdal and Mahmut Bozteke for winning gold medals, Lütfiye Özdağ and Fatih Çelik for winning silver medals, and Seçil Er for winning the bronze medal in the para taekwondo category at the ongoing European Paralympic Championships in the Netherlands. He also thanked those who contributed to the medals won by our national athletes and wished success to all athletes participating in the ongoing European Paralympic Championships.