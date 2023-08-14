TÜRKIYES UNDER-17 GIRLS NATIONAL HANDBALL TEAM 2ND IN EUROPE

Despite finishing the tournament in second place, the Turkish National Handball Team was promoted to Class A by the decision of the European Handball Federation.

Austria, who finished the tournament in first place, and Finland, who finished third, were also promoted to Class A.

The Turkish Under-17 National Team will compete in the Class A Under-19 Women's European Handball Championship, which will be held two years from now.

During the ceremony held after the match, the teams that placed in the top positions were awarded trophies and medals.

"We hope to finish the upcoming tournaments as champions"

Uğur Kılıç, the President of the Turkish Handball Federation, said, "We deserved to move up to Class A by finishing second in the B Class European Championship."

Highlighting that the national team had shown great determination from the first day of the tournament until the final match, Kılıç stated:

"This is a very important success that we have been waiting for many years. Our Under-17 national team is actually our project team. We were aiming for this success when they turned 19. They gave us this success early. We lost the final match and couldn't become champions, but that's part of sports. We will learn from our losses. Hopefully, we will finish the upcoming tournaments as champions."

Congratulations from Minister Bak

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Osman Aşkın Bak, released a congratulatory message for the national team:

"I sincerely congratulate our Under-17 Girls Handball National Team, who became the European Runner-Up by losing to Austria in the final of the European Under-17 Girls Handball Championship held at the Prof. Dr. Yaşar Sevim Handball Hall in Ankara. I attach great importance to this achievement in terms of the future. I thank everyone who contributed to our girls reaching the final and wish continued success for our Under-17 Girls Handball National Team."