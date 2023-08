United Arab Emirates-based Emirates Football Club announced Wednesday that they have signed Andres Iniesta.

The 39-year-old Spanish legend will play for the club until the end of the 2023-2024 season.

Four-time Champions League winner Iniesta is regarded by many as a Barcelona and Spanish football legend.

The veteran midfielder also bagged nine Spanish La Liga titles with Barca, along with the 2010 FIFA World Cup and two European Championships in 2008 and 2012 with Spain.