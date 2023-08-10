Galatasaray signs Brazilian winger Tete

Galatasaray announced Thursday that they signed Brazilian winger Mateus Cardoso Lemos Martins (Tete).

The 23-year-old signed a four-year deal with the Lions, with an option for a one-year extension, according to a club statement.

Tete will earn a guarantee fee of €2.8 million ($3.08 million) per season and a €3.1 million ($3.4 million) signature fee, it added.

Tete played for major clubs including Leicester City, Olympique Lyonnais and Shaktar Donetsk.

He had 31 goals and 15 assists in 108 appearances for Shaktar, on their way to winning two Ukrainian League titles in 2019 and 2020.