UEFA Champions League playoff round draw unveiled

The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League playoff round draw on Monday was unveiled, as the phase before the tournament's group stage will start after mid-August.

Galatasaray, the Turkish champions, are currently playing in the Champions League third qualifying round as they are set to face Slovenia's Olimpija Ljubljana in a two-legged tie on Tuesday and on Aug. 15.

The draw in Switzerland's Nyon showed that the winner of Galatasaray vs. Olimpija Ljubljana tie will face either Faroe Island's KI Klaksvik or Norwegian club Molde in the playoffs.

The playoff stage's first leg matches will be played Aug. 22-23, and the second legs will be played on Aug. 29-30.

The full draw is as follows:

- Champions path

Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) or Maccabi Haifa (Israel) vs. Young Boys (Switzerland)

Royal Antwerp (Belgium) vs. AEK Athens (Greece) or Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)

Rakow (Poland) or Aris Limassol (Greek Cypriot administration) vs. Copenhagen (Denmark) or Sparta Prague (Czech Republic)

KI Klaksvik (Faroe Islands) or Molde (Norway) vs. Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia) or Galatasaray (Türkiye)

- League path

Rangers (Scotland) or Servette (Switzerland) vs. PSV Eindhoven (The Netherlands) or Sturm Graz (Austria)

Braga (Portugal) or Backa (Serbia) vs. Panathinaikos (Greece) or Olympique Marseille (France)