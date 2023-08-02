Legendary goalkeeper Buffon says farewell to football

Gianluigi Buffon, one of the legendary goalkeepers of Italian league, who played for Parma, announced that he has retired from football at the age of 45. Buffon bid farewell to football through a post on his social media account, sharing a message that said, "Thank you for everything."

Gianluigi Buffon, who began his career in Parma's youth academy, went on to wear the jerseys of Juventus and PSG. In 2021, he returned to Parma, where he resumed his football journey. The experienced goalkeeper played in a total of 975 matches during his career. In these matches, Buffon conceded 825 goals and managed to keep a clean sheet in 425 matches.

Throughout his career, Buffon won the following trophies:

10 Serie A titles

7 Italian Supercups

6 Italian Cups

1 French Ligue 1 title

1 French Supercup

1 UEFA Cup

1 World Cup

1 European U21 Championship

The legendary goalkeeper, however, could only not achieve victory in the Champions League.