News Sports Bayern confirm Mane in transfer talks amid Al-Nassr speculation

Bayern confirm Mane in transfer talks amid Al-Nassr speculation

Sadio Mane was notably absent from Bayern Munich's squad for a pre-season match on Saturday, as it appears that his departure from the Bundesliga champions after just one year is imminent. In a tweet prior to the game in Tokyo against J-League side Kawasaki Frontale, Bayern Munich stated, "Sadio Mane is currently engaged in contract talks ahead of a potential transfer and, as a result, is not included in today's squad."

DPA SPORTS Published July 29,2023 Subscribe

Sadio Mane was not in Bayern Munich's squad for pre-season match on Saturday as his departure after just one year at the Bundesliga champions is nearing.



"Sadio Mane is in contract talks ahead of a possible transfer and so is not in today's squad," Bayern tweeted ahead of the game in Tokyo against J-League side Kawasaki Frontale.



Senegal star Mane has been linked with a transfer to Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.



His agent was reportedly to arrive in Tokyo on Saturday to finalise details, and French Canal+ said that the medical could take place on Sunday in Dubai, meaning he would leave the Bayern team on the weekend.



The transfer fee has been estimated at around €30 million ($33.2 million).



Mane came to Bayern last year from Liverpool but never fulfilled the high expectations and was also engaged in a dressing room altercation with team-mate Leroy Sane in spring. Bayern bosses have told him that they are planning without him for the upcoming season.









