CORENDON TENNIS CLUB: A GAME-CHANGING ADDITION TO ANTALYAS SPORTS TOURISM

Corendon Tourism Group, one of the companies contributing to the growth of sports tourism in Antalya, is excited about the new tennis project, Corendon Tennis Club, currently under construction in Kemer.

The facility, with its 14 clay tennis courts, is getting ready to make Kemer one of the tennis centers with local and international sports events.

Yıldıray Karaer, co-founder of the group, said, "With this significant project that we have created to support and contribute to tourism's growth, we will host professional and amateur tennis players in Kemer."