 Contact Us
News Sports Corendon Tennis Club: A game-changing addition to Antalya's sports tourism

Corendon Tennis Club: A game-changing addition to Antalya's sports tourism

Corendon Tourism Group is set to elevate sports tourism in Antalya with its eagerly anticipated tennis project, the Corendon Tennis Club, currently being constructed in Kemer. The state-of-the-art facility, featuring 14 clay tennis courts, is poised to establish Kemer as a premier destination for local and international sports events.

Agencies and A News SPORTS
Published July 26,2023
Subscribe
CORENDON TENNIS CLUB: A GAME-CHANGING ADDITION TO ANTALYAS SPORTS TOURISM

Corendon Tourism Group, one of the companies contributing to the growth of sports tourism in Antalya, is excited about the new tennis project, Corendon Tennis Club, currently under construction in Kemer.

The facility, with its 14 clay tennis courts, is getting ready to make Kemer one of the tennis centers with local and international sports events.

Yıldıray Karaer, co-founder of the group, said, "With this significant project that we have created to support and contribute to tourism's growth, we will host professional and amateur tennis players in Kemer."