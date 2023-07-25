MESUT ÖZILS PHOTO SPARKS SCANDALOUS DEMAND

Mesut Özil, who had faced a lynching in 2018 for taking a photo with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan before the World Cup, has once again angered Germans. The Germans, who closely follow every move of Özil, targeted the famous football player because of the tattoo he got on his chest. Philip Krämer, a member of the Federal Parliament's Green Party, demanded the revocation of the Silver Laurel Leaf Award (Silberne Lorbeerblatt) given to him.

German media expressed that Özil's tattoo represented the far-right and that the 'Bozkurt' symbol was recognized by the German Office for the Protection of the Constitution as an extremist right-wing symbol. Some politicians also criticized Özil because of his tattoo.

In his statement, Philip Krämer, the Deputy Chairman of the Federal Parliament Sports Committee and Member of Parliament, said, "The Silver Laurel Leaf award given to Mesut Özil requires not only the best athletic performance but also the suitability of a special character." Krämer also stated, "Getting a tattoo and openly showing support for the 'Bozkurt' symbol contradicts this. Therefore, if possible, the award given to Özil should be withdrawn." He emphasized that the award primarily serves as a role model and reflects the unifying impact of sports.

Germany's most prestigious award

The Silver Laurel Leaf Award, considered Germany's most prestigious sports award, was presented to Mesut Özil in 2014 by the then President Joachim Gauck in the presence of then Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel.

In 2018, Mesut Özil had become the target of criticism from certain political circles due to his meeting and taking a photograph with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in London, alongside İlkay Gündoğan and Cenk Tosun. As a result, Özil was removed from the German national team squad.