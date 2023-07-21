Kane refuses new Tottenham deal, wants transfer to Bayern

England captain Harry Kane has refused to sign new Tottenham deal and wants a transfer to Bayern Munich, according to The Times newspaper.



According to the report, Kane has no intention of extending his contract, which expires next year, but he won't force a move to Bayern after the failed transfer to Manchester City in 2021.



Bayern still have to come to an agreement with Tottenham for Kane. According to media reports, the English side has already rejected two offers from the German record champions. In the most recent, Bayern offered €80 million ($88.9 million) for the player plus bonus payments.



According to The Times, the Premier League team is demanding a fee of over £100 million ($128.5 million).



Bayern are looking for a new striker as the present squad was unable to fill the void left by Robert Lewandowski's departure to Barcelona last year, and Kane is their number one candidate.



Meanwhile, winger Sadio Mané is set to leave Bayern after only one year at the club. The 31-year-old player has decided to move to Cristiano Ronaldo's team Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, according to the French newspaper L'Équipe.



Bayern have reportedly already told Mané that he's not in their plans for the upcoming season.



Mané moved to Munich last summer and had a difficult first season, which included a long-term injury over which he missed the World Cup. He was also involved in a dressing room altercation with fellow forward Leroy Sane.











