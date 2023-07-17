TÜRKIYE WINS FIVB WOMENS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TITLE

Türkiye eliminated China 3-1 on Sunday to win the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship.

The Turkish national team won the final clash with sets of 25-22, 22-25, 25-19 and 25-16 in Arlington in the US state of Texas.

The Turkish national team became the champions for the first time in the history of the FIVB Women's World Championship.

Meanwhile, Poland got the bronze medal after beating the US team with sets of 25-15, 16-25, 25-19, 18-25 and 17-15.

After winning their first World title, Türkiye ascended to the top of the women's volleyball world rankings.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated the national team on their achievements in the National League in a message posted on Twitter.

NATIONS LEAGUE DREAM TEAM

Most Valuable Player: Melissa Vargas (Türkiye)

Best Setter: Diao Linyu (China)

Best Opposite: Melissa Vargas (Türkiye)

Best Outside Hitters: Li Yingying (China) and Martyna Lukasic (Poland)

Best Middle Blockers: Zehra Güneş (Türkiye) and Yuan Xinyue (China)

Best Libero: Gizem Örge (Türkiye)