TURKISH PHENOM ARDA GÜLERS TRANSFER ANNOUNCEMENT TO REAL MADRID GETS 2ND MOST LIKES ON TWITTER

Turkish phenom Arda Güler's transfer announcement to Real Madrid gets 2nd most likes on Twitter

Turkish wunderkind Arda Güler's transfer announcement to Real Madrid on July 6 is now the second most liked on Twitter, beating Argentine superstar Lionel Messi's move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2021.

As of Thursday, at least 932,900 users liked Real Madrid's post to welcome the Turkish attacking midfielder.

A video that showed Lionel Messi's sensational move to PSG from Barcelona on Aug. 10, 2021 had 807,775 likes on Twitter to be third.

However Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United on Aug. 27, 2021 received 1.86 million likes on Twitter.

Güler, Real Madrid's recent signing from Turkish club Fenerbahce, scored six goals and made seven assists last season in 35 matches for the Istanbul club, which came in second in the Turkish Super Lig standings.

The Turkish international, who played more than 50 matches for Fenerbahçe in 2021-2023, was one of the young talents that was followed by big clubs.