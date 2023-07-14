Galatasaray player Zaniolo: 'I feel very good here'

Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray's Italian midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo gave an interview to Anadolu during the Istanbul club's training camp in Austria.

Stating his happiness on claiming the Turkish title in his first season with Galatasaray, Zaniolo said, "Last year was a very good year. We've won the championship and we celebrated it with a victory against Fenerbahce."

Expressing that they train well as a team, the 24-year-old said, "We are altogether. We train well and prepare for the first match of the season."

Despite receiving transfer offers from other clubs, Zaniolo explained why he chose to join Galatasaray.

"I also got an offer from Fenerbahce but for me, keeping my word is important. I gave my word to Galatasaray. Galatasaray is my team and my team means everything to me. I play and work for Galatasaray. The fans, president, my coach, my teammates are all important to me. We are a very good group."

After being asked about his feelings towards the last season's derby game against Fenerbahce, in which he netted twice, he said, "It was a very good night. A fantastic game against Fenerbahce. I felt very good (for scoring twice)."

The Italian stated that he trains hard and he believes he will play better this season.

"Last year I arrived late because of the earthquake. I did my contribution to team but I was not at my 100 percent. Maybe after beginning (the season) with the team this year, I will be better. I do my work and my work is training. I train a lot and (try to) do the maximum of what I can do."

Zaniolo spoke highly of his Argentinian star teammate Mauro Icardi and head coach Okan Buruk.

"Mauro (Icardi) is the best striker I've played with. He is an amazing guy and a fantastic player. I hope he will be with Galatasaray this year. My relationship with Okan (Buruk) is very good. He is a great man, a great coach. I hope he will stay here."

He said his first goal is to qualify for the UEFA Champions League this season.

"For me the first target this year is to win the match on (July) 26 and to go to the Champions League. We're not in there yet. After that we'll see. Step by step."





