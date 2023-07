Strasbourg's Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku joined Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce, the Istanbul club announced on Monday.

"Welcome to Fenerbahçe, Alexander Djiku!" the club said on Twitter.

The 28-year-old signed a three-year contract with the Yellow Canaries, with an option to extend for a year.

Djiku netted four goals and made three assists in 127 appearances for the French club. He also represented Ghana's national team in 21 matches.