News Sports France defender Hernandez moves from Bayern Munich to PSG

France defender Hernandez moves from Bayern Munich to PSG

On Sunday, Bayern Munich, the reigning Bundesliga champions, confirmed that France defender Lucas Hernandez has finalized his transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

DPA SPORTS Published July 09,2023 Subscribe

France defender Lucas Hernandez has completed a transfer from Bayern Munich to Paris Saint-Germain, the Bundesliga champions said on Sunday.



"We would like to thank Lucas Hernandez for four very successful years together. He always gave everything, we were always impressed by his fighting spirit and his passion," Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said.



Bayern are to receive €50 million ($54.8 million) for the transfer as Hernandez will become the club's most expensive departure.



The defender joined Bayern in 2019 from Atletico Madrid for €80 million, becoming the most expensive player for the German record champions.



However, he never consolidated his position in the team due to several long-term injuries - the latest, a season-ending cruciate ligament rupture suffered at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Bayern have reportedly already signed Napoli defender Kim Min Jae as a replacement to Hernandez, an official announcement, however, is yet to come.



Kim has a contract with Napoli, who won a first Serie A title since 1990 in the past season, until June 2025.









