Mason Mount joins Manchester United with a 5-year contract signing

Mason Mount has left his boyhood club Chelsea to join Manchester United on a contract until June 2028, with the option to extend it for a year, the English club said on Wednesday.

The move ends his 18-year association with the Blues, during which he won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

The midfielder, who will wear United's iconic No. 7 shirt, scored 33 goals in 195 appearances for Chelsea since making his senior debut in 2019.

He also has 36 caps for England and played a key role in his country's run to the European Championship final in 2021.

"Mason is an extremely intelligent footballer and has so many fantastic technical qualities that will significantly add to our squad," said John Murtough, the club's football director.

Mount said "it's never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career."

"Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I'm joining, and I can't wait to be part of this group's drive to win major trophies," he added.