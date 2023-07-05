News Sports Al-Ahli announces signing of former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino

Al-Ahli, a football club based in Saudi Arabia, has officially announced the acquisition of Roberto Firmino, the former forward of Liverpool. After joining Liverpool from Hoffenheim in 2015, the 31-year-old Brazilian player left Anfield following the conclusion of his contract.

He joins former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who joined the Saudi Professional League side last month.



Firmino was part of a ruthless attack alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, and in his eight years at Liverpool the Brazilian won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Club World Cup.



He was not the only player to leave the Reds this summer as James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita also left the club at the end of their deals.







