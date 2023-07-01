Verstappen destroys field in sprint race triumph at wet Austria GP

World champion Max Verstappen was in a league of his own again when he won a wet sprint race in a Red Bull one-two at the team's Austrian Formula One home race.



Verstappen lost the start to team-mate Sergio Perez but never looked back after taking the lead seconds later to win by a huge margin of 21 seconds from Perez and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.



The Dutchman has topped every session in Spielberg, practice and qualifying on Friday, and Saturday's shoot-out qualifying and the sprint. He is also the top favourite for a seventh season victory from nine grands prix on Sunday.



Verstappen increased his championship lead by another point to 70 over Perez.



A drying track in the final third of the 24-lap race spiced things up as some drivers pitted to shed their intermediate tyres for slicks. Nico Hülkenberg benefited by coming a strong sixth for Haas, and Goerge Russell rose from 15th on the grid to salvage one point for Mercedes in eighth.



