German forward Havertz joins Arsenal on long-term contract

Germany international Kai Havertz joined Arsenal from Chelsea on a long-term contract, Arsenal confirmed on Wednesday.

"It's super exciting for me to be joining this amazing club and to be part of the Arsenal family. This club has such a big history, and I hope we can achieve lots of things," Havertz said in a statement.

"The mentality in the Arsenal squad is very high and you can feel that. That was one of the reasons why it has been so hard to play against Arsenal recently," he added.

Havertz helped Chelsea to win the 2021 UEFA Champions League title and the 2022 UEFA Super Cup.

The 24-year-old notably netted the only goal of the match in Chelsea's win against Manchester City in the 2021 UEFA Champions League Final.

He has been a key player at the international level and has 35 appearances for the German national team to his name, scoring 13 times and representing his country in two major tournaments.

The duration terms and financial details of the deal, however, were not disclosed.
















