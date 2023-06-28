Football clubs share 'Eid Al-Adha' wishes with fans

Football clubs celebrated fans' Eid al-Adha with messages on social media Wednesday.

Manchester City and Manchester United shared a tweet that wished a peaceful and happy holiday to the Muslim community.

"To all our Muslim supporters around the world, we wish you a blessed and joyful" #EidAlAdha," Manchester United wrote on Twitter.

"#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating around the world!," wrote City.

Wishing a "happy Eid," Borussia Dortmund celebrated fans' religious holiday by tweeting: "We wish all those celebrating around the world a joyful and blessed #EidAlAdha from Borussia Dortmund"

Inter Milan tweeted: "We wish you and all your loved ones a happy Eid Mubarak."

Muslims across the world will celebrate Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice, beginning June 28.

















