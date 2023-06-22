Barcelona basketball team condemn racist abuse of Nigerian player Nnaji

Barcelona basketball team have condemned the racist abuse suffered by Nigerian player James Nnaji before the final against Real Madrid.

According to local media reports, during the teams' arrival at the WiZink center in Madrid, where Tuesday's Liga Endesa final took place, several Madrid fans hurled insults at Barca players, including racist slurs toward Nnaji.

"Barcelona totally condemns the racist insults aimed at its basketball player James Nnaji prior to the third game of the Liga Endesa final series against Real Madrid," the Spanish club said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Having informed the organizers of the competition of the events, the club expects a solid, exemplary response from the ACB against any racist or verbal abuse of players," the statement added.

Barcelona won the final 93-82, claiming their 17th Spanish Liga Endesa title.

A similar incident took place in football in May, as several Valencia fans hurled objects and racist slurs against Real Madrid football player Vinicius Jr. during a Spanish La Liga match.

Valencia was given a 5-match partial spectator ban over the incident.















