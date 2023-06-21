ROMAS MOURINHO BANNED FOR FOUR UEFA GAMES, WEST HAM FANS BARRED

Roma coach Jose Mourinho has been given a four-match suspension by UEFA for his behaviour at last month's Europa League final.



The Portuguese faced widespread criticism after he directed abuse at English referee Anthony Taylor following the loss to Sevilla.



UEFA also announced West Ham fans would be banned for their next away game in European competition, with a further match suspended for two years.



That related to Hammers fans throwing missiles onto the pitch during their Europa Conference League final win against Fiorentina in Prague earlier this month.



The Italian club's defender Cristiano Biraghi suffered a cut to the head from an object thrown from the crowd.













