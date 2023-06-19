Spain win Nations League 5-4 on penalties over Croatia

Spain won a sixth major football title when they beat Croatia 5-4 on penalties to clinch a first Nations League trophy.



The game was scoreless at 0-0 after 120 minutes in Rotterdam, and Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon then saved spot kicks from Lovro Majer and Bruno Petkovic before Dani Carvajal wrapped up matters.



Spain emulated France with titles at the three major events, adding Nations League glory - after losing the 2021 final to Les Bleus - to World Cup titles from 1998 and 2018 and European trophies in 1964, 2008 and 2012.



Croatia, led by veteran Luka Mdric playing his 166th cap, had another near miss after being 2018 World Cup finalists and third in 1998 and 2022.



European champions Italy finished third as in 2021 with a 3-2 win over hosts Netherlands earlier in the day.



