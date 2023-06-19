Dutch football player Promes sentenced to 1.5 years in prison

Quincy Promes, who played for the Netherlands national football team 50 times, was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for stabbing his cousin in the knee.

The case where Promes was tried on suspicion of stabbing his cousin in the knee at a family party held in July 2020 was heard in the Amsterdam District Court in the Netherlands.

The 31-year-old football player, who continues his career in the Russian club Spartak Moscow, did not attend the hearing.

Promes, who was accused of attempted murder and serious assault, was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison on the grounds that he set a bad example to the public because he was a famous person.

Promes, while a player of the Ajax Club in December 2020, spent a few days in prison on the subject and denied the allegations against him.

Promes, who played 50 games for the Netherlands National Team between 2014 and 2021, scored 7 goals.