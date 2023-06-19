BALL BOYS THROW EXTRA BALLS ONTO PITCH DURING TANZANIAS AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS QUALIFIER AGAINST NIGER

 Contact Us
During Tanzania's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Niger, a noteworthy incident occurred involving three ball boys. As Tanzania was leading 1-0 in the second half, they attempted to run down the clock while Niger searched for a late equalizer. In stoppage time, the ball boys started throwing extra balls onto the pitch, attempting to disrupt the game and delay proceedings.

Published June 19,2023
During Tanzania's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Niger, three ball boys were sent off by the referee, Mohamed Al Sayd, in stoppage time. The incident occurred as Tanzania was leading 1-0 through a goal from Simon Msuva.

In an attempt to run down the clock and prevent Niger from equalizing, the ball boys resorted to throwing extra balls onto the pitch, causing a delay in the match. The tactic was noticed by the Niger bench, who reacted angrily to the situation.

Referee Al Sayd intervened by running over to the touchline and ushering the ball boys away, addressing the issue and restoring order to the game. Despite the disruption, Tanzania managed to hold on to their 1-0 lead, securing the victory in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The incident gained attention on social media, with the video clip of the ball boys' actions going viral.