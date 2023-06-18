Arsenal closing in on Havertz signing from Chelsea - reports

According to reports from German and English news sources, Germany midfielder Kai Havertz is edging closer to a transfer from Chelsea to Arsenal, with negotiations progressing between the player and the club.



Sky TV has indicated that personal terms have been largely agreed upon, and Arsenal is preparing to make a second offer to Chelsea after the first one was rejected.



Chelsea is said to be seeking a transfer fee of around €87 million ($95 million) for the 24-year-old Havertz, who notably scored the winning goal for Chelsea in the 2021 Champions League final against Manchester City. Havertz is currently under contract with Chelsea until 2025.

Following a disappointing season by Chelsea's standards, Havertz has reportedly expressed his desire to leave the club in the summer transfer window.



In addition to pursuing Havertz, Arsenal is also interested in signing England player Declan Rice from West Ham United to strengthen their squad, as they aim to improve upon their second-place finish behind Manchester City in the previous league campaign.