Germany director Völler backs coach Flick after another setback

Germany sports director Rudi Völler has backed coach Hansi Flick after a 1-0 defeat to Poland and said there's no reason to discuss his future at the national team.



"Hansi Flick is an absolute top coach and the right one for this task. He will decide things in such a way that we will play a good Euro 2024 in Germany," he told an interview to the Bild newspaper published on Saturday.



Germany were held to a 3-3 draw by Ukraine in their 1,000th international match on Monday and the defeat to Poland means Flick only won four of the last 15 games.



The coach, who kept his job after the group stage exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, will have another chance to get at least one victory from this month's three friendly games against Colombia on June 20.



The national team's performances have prompted calls for Flick to be dismissed before Germany play their home Euros next year.



"I have been in the business for a long time. I also understand the disappointment of the fans and the general public. At the moment there's a headwind that only we can turn into a tailwind through good performances and victories," Völler said.



Asked how many more times Flick can lose before his future at the national team is threatened, the director stressed "Once again: Hansi Flick is absolutely the right coach for this team."



