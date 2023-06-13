Paris St-Germain considering sale of France forward Kylian Mbappe

In a significant development, Paris St-Germain (PSG) is willing to sell Kylian Mbappe during the current summer transfer window to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year.



The French forward has officially informed the club that he will not be extending his current contract, which is set to expire at the end of the upcoming season, with the option for another year.



Mbappe had until 31st July to communicate his decision to PSG regarding a potential extension until 2025. After several months of negotiations, he has sent a letter to the club stating his intention not to renew.



Allowing Mbappe to leave on a free transfer at the end of the upcoming season is an outcome PSG is keen to avoid.



The club has been irritated by the premature media leak of the letter, and as they seek to realign their team-building strategy after years of acquiring star players without a clear long-term vision, PSG is determined not to let Mbappe depart without compensation.



Unless PSG receives assurances about the future intentions of the 2018 World Cup winner, they are prepared to sell him, which would undoubtedly attract interest from Europe's top clubs.



Real Madrid has long been admirers of the Frenchman, and he rejected a move to the Bernabeu last year to remain with PSG. With Karim Benzema's departure to Saudi Arabia, Real Madrid is in need of a striker, although it was initially believed that Tottenham's Harry Kane was their primary target.

Mbappe, who initially joined PSG on loan from Monaco in 2017 before completing a €180 million permanent transfer, has an impressive record of 212 goals in 260 games.



He has also scored 38 goals in 68 appearances for the French national team, including a memorable hat-trick in last year's final in Qatar, where France suffered a penalty shootout defeat against Argentina.

Having finished as Ligue 1's top scorer for the past five seasons, Mbappe has contributed significantly to PSG's five league titles during his six seasons with the club.



However, PSG's 2022-23 campaign concluded with only the Ligue 1 title, once again falling short in their pursuit of the Champions League, as they were eliminated by Bayern Munich in the last-16 stage.

Mbappe would become the second high-profile forward to leave Parc des Princes this summer, following the departure of Lionel Messi, who left at the end of his two-year contract to join Major League Soccer's Inter Miami.



Neymar, the third member of PSG's formidable frontline last season, has also been linked with a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.









