Fenerbahçe sign English winger Ryan Kent

Fenerbahçe signed English winger Ryan Kent from the Scottish football club Rangers on Monday.

In a statement, the Istanbul club said it agreed with Kent on a four-year deal, pending his health checks.

Kent was a free agent as his contract with Rangers expired on May 31.

"Hello Fenerbahçe fans, this is Ryan Kent ... It's an honor to be joining Fenerbahçe," he said in a video on Twitter. The 26-year-old player also said he that is looking forward to helping Fenerbahçe achieve their goals and meet his new teammates.

Rangers signed Kent from England's Liverpool in 2019 after spending a one-season loan spell at the Ibrox Stadium in the 2018-19 season.

Kent scored 33 goals and produced 56 assists in 218 appearances for Rangers.

The English left winger won the Scottish Premiership with Rangers in 2021 and the Scottish Cup in the following season.