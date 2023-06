Turkish president receives UEFA chief in Istanbul for talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday received UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin in Istanbul for talks.

The Turkish presidency shared no further information on the closed-door meeting at Ataturk Airport.

The meeting came ahead of the UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

In April, Ceferin was reelected unopposed as UEFA's president for another four-year term.