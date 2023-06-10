Aston Villa sign Youri Tielemans from Leicester City

Aston Villa announced on Saturday that the club reached an agreement to sign Youri Tielemans.

"The Belgian international will officially become a Villan on July 1 after his contract with Leicester City has expired," Aston Villa said in a statement.

Tielemans, 26, played at the "highest level" throughout his career, with Anderlecht and Monaco among his former clubs, and he has most recently played for Leicester City, where his goal helped the Foxes win the FA Cup in 2021, the statement said.

The Belgian made 195 appearances for Leicester City and netted 28 goals, including the winner as they defeated Chelsea 1-0 in the 2021 FA Cup final.

He represented Belgium at FIFA World Cup tournaments in 2018 and 2022 and at UEFA EURO 2020.